Service Information
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis , MD 21401
(410)-263-2222
Memorial Gathering
1:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis , MD 21401
Service
2:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis , MD 21401
Obituary

Ellis "Sam" Wolod, 83, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, Maryland passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family and friends on October 31, 2019. The son of Meyer and Sarah (Bloom) Wolod, Ellis was preceded in death by his wife Judith George Wolod in 1992 and brother Leonard Wolod (surviving spouse Anne). Ellis is survived by his daughter, Samantha Wolod; son, Stephen Wolod, daughter-in-law, Lori Wolod; grandchildren, Tabitha Wolod, Amanda Wolod Trilling, Alexandra Wolod; great-granddaughter Adalynn; brothers, Paul Wolod, Ronald Wolod (spouse Janice), many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Ellis was an executive with Shoe-Town where he spent over 30 years of his career. Through his leadership, Shoe-Town saw exponential growth becoming the largest national name brand discount footwear retailer in the country. In retirement, Ellis proudly served Anne Arundel County as a Liquor Inspector for many years. Ellis was an avid sports fan. He especially loved football and cheered on his beloved Baltimore Ravens. He spent his free time watching sports and playing cards. Ellis was a long-time member of the Annapolis Elks and Moose Lodges where he was a very active member and supporter. Ellis also loved playing the saxophone, having played in multiple bands earlier in his life. Ellis loved spending his time with his family, especially his granddaughters. Ellis was known for his generosity. He was always there to help family and friends when they fell upon difficult times. In fact, many of them worked for him at one time or another. Ellis had an "unparalleled will to live" as witnessed by him beating multiple forms of cancer, heart issues/cardiac arrest over the past 28 years. Annapolis has lost a very proud son. A special thank you to the amazing folks at Hospice of the Chesapeake for their loving care and support during his final weeks. The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4th, at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave. Annapolis, MD 21401. A Gathering of Family and Friends will begin at 1PM. The Memorial Service will begin at 2PM. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, or the .

