Elmer Parkerson Jr. (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD
21619
(410)-643-2226
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kent Island United Methodist Church
Chester, MD
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kent Island United Methodist Church
Chester, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Kent Island United Methodist Church
2739 Cox Neck Road
Chester, MD
View Map
Obituary
Elmer Townsend Parkerson, Jr. 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Chester, MD surrounded by family and friends on September 17th. Beloved husband of Betty Parkerson; father of two, Greg (Lorraine) Parkerson; Keith (Kim) Parkerson; grandfather and great grandfather. Visitations on Monday, September 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Kent Island United Methodist Church, Chester, MD; burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD on Tuesday, September 24 at 11 am; service on Tuesday, September 24 at 12 noon at the Kent Island United Methodist Church, 2739 Cox Neck Road, Chester, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
