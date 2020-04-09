Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Sappington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer Hamilton Sappington died peacefully in his sleep in Frederick, MD on April 7, 2020 at the age of 84. Elmer is survived by his daughter, Deborah; son-in-law, Joseph; grandchildren, Kerrie, Emily, Joseph; great grandchild, Samuel and sisters Sylvia and Betty. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his son, Gary, his parents and two brothers. Elmer was born on December 21, 1935 in Annapolis MD. He lived in Severna Park, MD where he married Patricia. He worked with his brother, Henry, at Sappington's Marina in the boat repair portion of the business. He moved with his wife and their two children to Davidsonville, MD into their dream house-a six acre farmette. He proceeded to make many additions and improvements to the property which included adding a pole barn and horse stables. Over the years the family lived with many animal family members including dogs, cats, horses and goats. Elmer was accomplished in his ability to fix almost anything. He and Patricia were also avid antique shoppers and collectors. He was an active member of the local Ruritan and steam and tractor organizations throughout Maryland. Over the past four years he has lived in Frederick, MD so he could be near his daughter who took over his care as his health declined. Due to COVID19 restrictions, all services will be private. Because of Elmer's love of animals, memorial donations may be made in his name to a local animal rescue. Online condolences may be made at:

