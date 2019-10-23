Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Tom and Tommy" On 19 October, we lost our beloved Husband, Dad, PopPop, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin to many, and dear friend to everyone. Tom was born in Pigtown on Glyndon Avenue in February 1941 to Elmer Sr. and Mary Kimball Neisser. He was the last Neisser child to join his siblings Dorothy, Dukie, and Cass in heaven. He was married to his beloved wife Juanita (nee Amey) for 56 years who survives him. They grew up together in Pigtown and married at St. Jerome's. They made their homes in Belair-Edison, Pasadena, and since 2002 - in Caine Woods in Ocean City (OC) where they enjoyed many good times with family and friends at the Elks, American Legion, and at St. Luke's. Tom is also survived by his children Alyson (Steve Race), Jennifer (Chris Leimbach), Drew, and Andrea. His sons Eric and Scott pre-deceased him. He was grandfather to Joshua, Jeramie, Tabitha, Marissa, Mitchell, Emily, Sydney, Olivia, and Desi, and great-grandfather to Shiloh and Ella, Kaylee and Cyrus. Tom loved dogs, football, playing cards, and food. Dad made up silly languages and words to speak to all of his dogs and he sometimes used them on us kids. He was a coach for the Pasadena Chargers football league in the 1970s. He loved to rant at the Colts and eventually the Ravens. For many years he enjoyed playing pinochle and poker with his parents-in-law Mac and Annie Amey and his sister- and brother-in-law Marlene and Ed Clay. Tom's love language was food: cooking and especially baking. His cakes and pies are legendary and before he was finished making one meal, he was already planning the next. He also had a specialty of making a Lithuanian liqueur called Vititus aka Vittages. He had already made his 2019 batch to give out to his friends at the Elks – it will be the best vintage ever. Mom and Dad had tickets for many upcoming Bull and Oyster roasts and other events in OC – they won't be the same without him. He graduated from City College in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army reserves in the 1960s. Tom retired from the Social Security Administration after 37 years of service. He then went on to get his CDL license and drove school buses for A. A. Co. before moving to OC where he then drove the tram on the boardwalk and the transit bus on Coastal Hwy. Dad and Mom did everything together. They were a team through the best of times and the absolute worst. They showed us all what commitment meant. He was a quiet man with his emotions, but we knew we were loved. We are devastated to have lost him. Dad has donated his body for medical education and research – still giving of himself. There will be no funeral, but a mass in celebration of his life will be forthcoming at St. Luke's in OC. Goodbye best Dad ever. Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019

