Elmer "Bones" Lewis Upton, 94, of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly of Glen Burnie passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at his residence with his family. Elmer a proud member of the, "World's Greatest Generation" was born in Glen Burnie to the late Reuben W. and Martha (Duberke) Upton. He served his country faithfully and honorably in WWII in the United States Navy. He was in the Battle of Leyte where his air craft carrier the U.S.S. Princeton sank in 1944. Elmer finished his military career out on the U.S.S. Columbus. He returned home and married Matilda (Nee Cathcart) on June 17, 1949, together they made their home in Glen Burnie and raised their 6 sons. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage before her passing in 1997. He was an Operating Engineer for Operating Local # 37 and was a member of the Glen Burnie Moose Lodge. He moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1999. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Matilda Upton; son, Douglas Upton; siblings, Leroy, and Clarence Upton, and Lora (nee Upton) Johannessen. He is survived by his sons, Lewis Upton, Gary Upton (Dee), Dean Upton (Marsha), Russell Upton (Sharon), and Brian "Magoo" Upton (Lynn); 6 grandchildren; nephew, Robert Johannessen; numerous other loving relatives, and friends. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Friday June 14, 2019 from 11:30-1:30 PM. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For further information, please visit: www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 12, 2019