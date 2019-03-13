Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Idleman. View Sign

Elsie R. Idleman, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on March 11, 2019. She entered this world on March 24, 1922 in Maysville, West Virginia, born to Isaac and Lily Liller. Elsie is survived by her children, Jerry Idleman, Ray Idleman, Larry Idleman, Sandy Huber, Rita Dearing and Kim Sieracki; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and a sister, Madge Vance. In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Idleman, Sr. in June 2012. Friends will be received at the C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., 21 North Second Street, Oakland, MD on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11-12 PM at which time a funeral service will be held with Pastor Ed Calhoun officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Storm Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.

