Elsie Marie Sommer, 94 of Odenton, passed away peacefully December 2,2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born April 3,1925, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Leffet) Schneider in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, coming to the United States at the age of 5. Marrying Henry Sommer of Gambrills in 1944. Preceded in death by Henry, her parents, six brothers and two sisters. Elsie is survived by three children, John Sommer of Gambrills, Cynthia Marnell of Odenton and Sharon Sommer of Greensboro as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A longtime resident of Anne Arundel County. She and Henry built their home together and were successful in rearing their children to be independent and teaching them the basics of life-cooking, building, home making ,farming/gardening ,family and religious values-all things needed to be successful in life especially common sense. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. A mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday December 13,2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church Chapel (small church) 826 West Central Avenue in Davidsonville, followed by interment at Lakemont Gardens 900 West Central Avenue, Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Hospice of the Chesapeake or Holy Family Catholic Church. Her favorite saying" I have lived longer than anyone else in my family", this is so true and she will be truly missed by the remaining family and everyone who came in contact with her while living.

