On May 15, Elsie Winifred Steele went home, at the age of 98, in Annapolis, Maryland. She was born in Philadelphia on Oct 11, 1921, the third child of Harry and Amy Miller. Elsie had quite a life. She was an outstanding high school athlete, holding records in swimming for years at Upper Darby High School. Her summers were magical, spent with her 2 sisters Florence and Grace and brother John, in a cottage at Town Point on the Elk River at northern end of the Chesapeake Bay. She loved challenges even if they involved risk. At age 14, without her parents knowledge, she swam across the widest part of the river with her 16 year old brother John alongside in a rowboat. It was on that same river that she learned how to sail, which was to become a huge part of her life. In 1944, she met Dr. Marshall Steele, a medical student in Philadelphia. After getting married August 3, 1945, the Navy took them to San Diego, Portsmouth, Virginia, Philadelphia, and Newport, Rhode Island. It was in Newport that she honed her racing skills. One year she finished first in every race on the Narraganset Bay. In 1961, the Navy took her family to Annapolis, Maryland and the US Naval Academy. After retirement from the Navy in 1968, the Steele family settled in the Amberly community in Annapolis. An avid and excellent sailor, Elsie spent many years racing on the Chesapeake in Annapolis Yacht Club and CBYRA events. In addition to racing, cruising with the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake was very special, where many of her lifelong friends were made. If she was on a boat, she was at home. She loved skiing in the mountains but never the black diamonds. On Tuesday nights you could find her at AYC playing bridge and winning money. At other times she would be flower arranging as a member of the Tidewater Garden Club. She loved politics and working in elections. As a member of the Republican Party, she enjoyed helping candidates, and often an occasional worthy Democrat. In later years you could spot her volunteering at the City Dock Information Center, helping tourists navigate our wonderful Annapolis. Her faith was important to her. On Sundays, she could be found at Woods Memorial Church or the Naval Academy Chapel. She loved her life, her family and all of her many, many friends who loved her as well. All was not roses however, as her loving husband died in 1987 and her beloved daughter, Jan Nyce, in 2007. She loved being a mother, always encouraging us to be better and to never give up. "Shine when adversity visits you", we remember. She is survived by her youngest sister Grace Dutton of Harrisburg, PA, her three sons, Dr Marshall Steele III, Ronald Steele and Scott Steele of Annapolis, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed, but what a great life. We hope they have boats in heaven. Many thanks to the staff at Ginger Cove who cared for her so lovingly as one of their own. As a result of the virus and the precautions required, a celebration of her life will be delayed until gatherings are safe.



