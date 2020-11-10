Elssie Negrin Harrison, aged 83 and a 48-year resident of Annapolis, passed away Sunday, November 8th at Sanders Assisted Living community in Gloucester VA. Mrs. Harrison was born September 19, 1937 in Havana, Cuba. Daughter of Ernesto Luis Negrin and Maria Angela Negrin, she attended Averett College in Danville, VA (then a women's college) and first met her future husband George Thornton Harrison, Jr. who was then attending university nearby in Charlottesville. She became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1960 and while they were married in a civil ceremony on December 29th, 1959, they always celebrated their anniversary on April 9th, 1960 when they were married in the Catholic church in her hometown of Havana. She is survived by her sister Teresa Negrin Peri of Annandale, VA, brother, Ernesto Felipe Negrin, four sons, George T Harrison of Gloucester, VA, Edward B Harrison of St Louis, MO, John L Harrison of Greenville, SC, David S Harrison of Minneapolis, MN, and four grandchildren. She will be interred at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Annapolis, MD with her husband and parents. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store