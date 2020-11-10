1/
Elssie Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elssie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elssie Negrin Harrison, aged 83 and a 48-year resident of Annapolis, passed away Sunday, November 8th at Sanders Assisted Living community in Gloucester VA. Mrs. Harrison was born September 19, 1937 in Havana, Cuba. Daughter of Ernesto Luis Negrin and Maria Angela Negrin, she attended Averett College in Danville, VA (then a women's college) and first met her future husband George Thornton Harrison, Jr. who was then attending university nearby in Charlottesville. She became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1960 and while they were married in a civil ceremony on December 29th, 1959, they always celebrated their anniversary on April 9th, 1960 when they were married in the Catholic church in her hometown of Havana. She is survived by her sister Teresa Negrin Peri of Annandale, VA, brother, Ernesto Felipe Negrin, four sons, George T Harrison of Gloucester, VA, Edward B Harrison of St Louis, MO, John L Harrison of Greenville, SC, David S Harrison of Minneapolis, MN, and four grandchildren. She will be interred at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Annapolis, MD with her husband and parents. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved