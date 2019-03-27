Eltin "Ginger" V. Babicky, 87, a 61 year resident of Solley, MD, died on March 23rd, 2019 at her home.Mrs. Babicky was born on January 14th, 1932 in Mineral County, WV to the late George Dent and Eudora "Maddie" Davis. She retired as a secretary for the Anne Arundel County Board of Education after over 30 years of service. Outside of work, she was a member of Solley United Methodist Church and enjoyed bowling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Babicky is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert Babicky, and brother, Tom Davis. She is survived by her son, Glenn Babicky, Sr. and wife, Denise; 2 grandchildren, Bridget Ray and Glenn Babicky, Jr.; and 5 great-grandchildren, Alex, Braylon, Avery, Tyler, and Kiley.Friends may call on Wednesday, March 27th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held on Thursday, March 28th at 1:00 p.m.. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or Solley United Methodist Church, 7600 Solley Rd., Glen Burnie, MD 21060.
