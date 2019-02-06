Elzie L. "Buddy" Hood Jr., 60 of Gambrills (formerly of Severn) died February 3, 2019 at Future Care Northpoint. Born December 18, 1958 in Annapolis, to Elzie Hood Sr. and Vera Slater Hood. A longtime mechanic at Joseph Hock, he enjoyed playing the lottery, football and collecting Hess trucks. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his sons, Buddy and Michael Hood, his sister, Cheryl Wett and her husband Brian. Also survived by a nephew David Tallman and six grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday February 6th from 7-9pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054. Interment private. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019