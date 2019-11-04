On October 31, 2019, Emiko Wiscott, passed away peacefully at her home in Gambrills, Maryland. Emiko was born on April 1, 1928 in Kyoto, Japan to Sadoyashi and Shizue Maemoto. She was predeceased by her husband Milton Wiscott Jr. whom she married in 1951. Emiko was a talented seamstress and used her skills throughout her life. She worked for the USO in the theater department, a pattern maker and sometimes model for a furrier company, and as a tailor, and later in the sewing department at the post exchange in Fort Meade, Maryland. Emiko loved reading, flowers and the opera. In her retirement she enjoyed Japanese dancing and performed at schools and the Cherry Blossom festival in Washington, D.C. Emiko is survived by Carol Wiscott Squibb, daughter of Gambrills, MD. Charles Wiscott ,son and his wife Donna Wiscott of Temecula, CA, sisters Setsuko Maemoto and Yukiko Takemiya of Kyoto, Japan, her grandchildren Brandon Squibb, Christina Squibb, Candace Fowler, Robert Squibb, Kimberly Julio, Brock Wiscott and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on November 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home in Gambrills, Maryland. Internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019