Emile Joseph Henault, Jr., 86, of Severna Park died March 21 after an extended illness. Emile was born in 1933 in Pittsfield, MA to the late Emile Joseph Henault, Sr. and Dorothy Campion Henault. He attended Pittsfield High School where he was a standout member of the football and swim teams. He enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in northern Virginia before joining the National Security Agency. It was there that he met his would-be wife Lucille Katherine Hummel; together they moved to Maryland in 1959. He moved with his family to Japan in May 1967 to serve the duties of the National Security Agency in Vietnam. Returning to Maryland in July 1969, he received an award from the National Security Agency for honorable duty in the service of the United States. He attended night school at the University of Maryland and the University of Baltimore School of Law where he earned a Bachelors Degree and Juris Doctorate Degree respectively. Following his retirement from the National Security Agency he founded the Law Firm of Henault & Sysko. Emile was an avid writer and family historian and continued to write until the final months of his life. He is remembered for his unwavering kindness and unique ability to capture the attention of a room through storytelling and laughter. He was predeceased by his wife Lucille and daughter Elizabeth Anne Henault (Andersen) and is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Emile Henault, III and Jennifer Henault of Arnold and John Londregan and Victoria Villegas of Princeton, and thirteen grandchildren: Robert Perotti, Christina Perotti, Michael Perotti and Stephen Perotti, all of Annapolis, Gabrielle Henault of Philadelphia, Emile Henault, IV of Baltimore and Nicholas Henault and Alexander Chrisman, both of New York City, and William Andersen of Denmark, Megan Londregan of Wilmington, Mateo Trujillo of St Paul, Eduardo Londregan of Minneapolis, and Victoria Londregan of Princeton, and a great grandson Dante Silas Trujillo of St Paul. He is also survived by 3 brothers, Thomas Henault , Charles Henault, and James Henault, all of Pittsfield. A Memorial Gathering will be scheduled at a future date at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. in Severna Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020