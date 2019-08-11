Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilia Olivero Bond. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Fields Church Millersville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emilia Oliviero Campana Bond, age 87, of Crownsville MD, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Avelino, Italy to the late Costantino Oliviero and Rosa Maccanico on May 4, 1932. Emilia grew up in Italy during World War II. She and her sisters were taken from her parents and placed in children's camps. When the Italian people were liberated from fascism and Mussolini's rule, they were then placed under the care of the Catholic Church. The love and nurturing that Emilia and her sisters received from the Nuns instilled in her a strong devotion to God and the Catholic Church. After the decimation of World War II,Emilia immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1955. and became a citizen in 1963 Emilia was fiercely independent, and she always wanted to be able to provide for her children. Therefore, she worked days to support her children and attended night school for cosmetology. She worked for JC Penny hair salon for 20 years. She fully retired at the age of 79. Emilia enjoyed her career as a cosmetologist. However, her primary focus and joy in life was being a Mother and Nonna. Emilia is survived by her four children; Susan (Stephen), Silvia (Robert), Anthony and Jessica (Jeremy) and her 10 grandchildren: Adam, Brianna, Miranda, Vincent, Gabriella, Joseph, Jedidiah, Luke, Eowyn and Morgan. She was a daily part of her children and grandchildren's lives and held a strong role intheir upbringing. She will be dearly missed by everyone. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Fields Church in Millersville, MD on Monday August the 19th at 11AM. All who wish to attend are welcome.

