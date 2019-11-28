Emilie Barone Murphy entered peacefully into the gates of heaven on November 15, 2019. Known affectionately as Mimi, she lived a joyous life enriched by service, faith, and friendships. Emilie is the sister of Frances Barone, MD of Pennsylvania. She is survived by her children Ellen Ambrosini (Michael), Michael Murphy, and Patrick Murphy. Blessings include her 14 grandchildren; Jenna, Michael, and Christopher Ambrosini, Paul, Emilie and Benjamin Cardine, Amanda Wright, Caroline and Marguerite Murphy, Katie Ottavani, Cassidy, June, and Jayden Murphy. She is predeceased by her loving daughter Joanne Murphy Cardine and her kind, courageous grandson Patrick Owen Murphy. A mass celebrating her life will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the AAMC Foundation, Acute Care for the Elderly, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion, Suite 604, Annapolis, MD, 21401. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

