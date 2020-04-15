Emma M. Hatfield Unglesbee (née Ours) of Severn, MD, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Emma's family has lost a most beloved and special person. Not only was she a devoted Mom, Gram, Great Gram, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, but she was humble, kind and generous. She will never be forgotten. Emma was preceded in death by her parents James and Emma (née Smith) Ours; husbands Ed Unglesbee and Charles "Ed" Hatfield, along with her son Charles "Chuck" Hatfield and many brothers and sisters. Emma is survived by her 2 daughters Sandy (Creighton "Whitey") Shaw and Debbie (David) Clark; her beloved sister Mary Shobe; grandchildren Chad (Bridget) and Casey Hatfield; Sam Shaw; James (Courtney) and David "DJ" Clark; great grandchildren Brooke, CJ, Ciarra and Allie Hatfield; Jamie, Christopher, Jayden, Alyssa and Brooklyn Clark; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19, services are private with interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020