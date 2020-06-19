Emory C. Harrison Jr.
Emory C. Harrison, Jr., age 75, passed away June 6, at Venice Hospital with his loving partner Diane at his side, after a courageous battle with kidney failure. Born in Richmond, VA to the late Emory Harrison, Sr., and Florence, he graduated from Cumberland VA High School, where he excelled as a student and athlete. He received his PhD from the University of Tennessee, where he played and coached football. After a career in education, he served three Governors of Maryland as Budget Director. He retired from his position of Director of Central Services with the City of Annapolis after 20 years of service in 2006. An avid sailor, he represented the Annapolis Yacht Club in local and international races for many years. He cruised the Mediterranean for six summers with dear friends and fellow crew. He was also a member of Storm Trysail Club. After retirement he moved to Venice, Florida, where he was an officer in Venice Sailing Squadron and continued yacht racing until recent years. He will be sorely missed by a wealth of friends throughout this country and the world. Surviving are his loving partner, Diane Fescina-Jones, N.J., sister Rebecca Wilford, N.C., nephew Dr. Ray Wilford (LiLing), niece Lynn Van Valkenburg (Nate), great-nephews Harrison and Jared, Great-nieces Helen, Julia, and Samantha all of N.C. Memorial services will be held at future dates in N.J. and Fla. Burial at sea will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, Md. 20852. Funeral arrangements are by Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Florida. Online condolences may be made at Legacy.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.
June 18, 2020
Very sorry to learn of his passing. I was fortunate to have enjoyed his friendship and camaraderie while sailing together with him. He'll be sorely missed.
Jahn Tihansky
Friend
June 18, 2020
He was like my big brother, also there to calm down and pick me up, will miss my birthday call, this past October I was on a cruise and missed his call, rest in peace, love you, Yvonne
Yvonne Dykes Wesley
Friend
June 18, 2020
Always w/us in our heart & thoughts.
Maria H & family
Friend
June 18, 2020
Good man. Served the City and the community well. Good friend. Will be missed.
john jay schwarz
Friend
