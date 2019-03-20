Eric Fitzhugh Stoer, 74, of Annapolis, passed away on March 14, 2019. He leaves a loving family and many friends to cherish his memory. A Celebration of Eric's life will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Memorial Gathering to begin at 11:00 am with Service to follow at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation or The .
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019