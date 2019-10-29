Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric M. Warner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eric M. Warner, age 67, of Annapolis, Maryland, died of cancer on October 24, 2019, at his home with his beloved wife, Linda Cohen, beside him. He was predeceased by his mother, Lila Schreiber, father, Joseph Warner, and stepmother, Leah Robinson. His sister Sheryl Warner, of Richmond, Virginia, survives Eric, as do other family members who greatly enjoyed his intelligence and wit. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia, Eric moved to Los Angeles, California, where he earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The University of Southern California, and a Law degree from Southwestern Law School. He funded his education by working in the television industry. Eric was a mailroom clerk, film editor, joke writer, and, ultimately, a scriptwriter. He wrote documentaries, talk shows, variety shows and game shows. He told many amusing stories of his years working on Jokers Wild, Tic-Tac-Dough, and Win, Lose or Draw, a Burt Reynolds production. In 1996, Eric left California behind and moved back to the East Coast to reconnect with his high school friend, Linda Cohen. The couple shared twenty-five wonderful years together. Eric enjoyed travel and ventured to many glorious places around the world, but the view he most treasured was looking out over Spa Creek from his own balcony. Eric was not one for gourmet food or formal dining. He preferred a good hamburger, medium-well, with two slices of tomato and lots of extra mayonnaise. It is an understatement to say Eric was an unpretentious guy, but he was a guy who will be deeply missed.

Eric M. Warner, age 67, of Annapolis, Maryland, died of cancer on October 24, 2019, at his home with his beloved wife, Linda Cohen, beside him. He was predeceased by his mother, Lila Schreiber, father, Joseph Warner, and stepmother, Leah Robinson. His sister Sheryl Warner, of Richmond, Virginia, survives Eric, as do other family members who greatly enjoyed his intelligence and wit. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia, Eric moved to Los Angeles, California, where he earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The University of Southern California, and a Law degree from Southwestern Law School. He funded his education by working in the television industry. Eric was a mailroom clerk, film editor, joke writer, and, ultimately, a scriptwriter. He wrote documentaries, talk shows, variety shows and game shows. He told many amusing stories of his years working on Jokers Wild, Tic-Tac-Dough, and Win, Lose or Draw, a Burt Reynolds production. In 1996, Eric left California behind and moved back to the East Coast to reconnect with his high school friend, Linda Cohen. The couple shared twenty-five wonderful years together. Eric enjoyed travel and ventured to many glorious places around the world, but the view he most treasured was looking out over Spa Creek from his own balcony. Eric was not one for gourmet food or formal dining. He preferred a good hamburger, medium-well, with two slices of tomato and lots of extra mayonnaise. It is an understatement to say Eric was an unpretentious guy, but he was a guy who will be deeply missed. Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close