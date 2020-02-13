The Capital Gazette

Eric Young

Service Information
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD
21146
(410)-647-2400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:45 AM
MD Veterans Cemetery
Crownsville, MD
View Map
Obituary
Eric Young, 78, a longtime resident of Herald Harbor, passed away peacefully February 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Eric was an entrepreneur, but most importantly he was a veteran of the United States Army, serving honorably for over 30 years, retiring with the rank of CW3 Special Forces. Eric is survived by his wife, Barbara and her 3 children and their families. Eric led a private and honorable life. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday February 14, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment will be held at MD Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
