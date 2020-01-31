Ernest Eugene Hawkins, 79 passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Born and raised in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, the son of Frederick Hawkins, Sr. (deceased) and Helen Hawkins. He is survived by his wife, two children, three grandchildren, his 101- year- old mother, two sisters, four brothers and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on February 15, 2020, 11:00 am, at the Church of God, 1228 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road, Lothian Maryland, 20711.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020