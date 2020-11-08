Esperison Martinez, Jr., 86, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Cherished for his endless words of wisdom, life lessons and continuous loving support, he was always the chief family advocate, protector and champion. He was happiest when gathered together with family and relished lively conversation and meals together. Family, he said, was the most important thing in life and he lived true to that value, never missing a recital, graduation or school performance. He will forever be remembered as the world's best husband, father and Grampy. Known as Marty in the military and throughout his professional career, he served in the United States Navy and United States Air Force, retiring from a 20 year military career as Chief Master Sergeant in 1971 after serving honorably in Germany and Thailand. During his military service he served as a writer for the official Air Force magazine, The Airman, and as Superintendent of the U.S. Armed Forces Radio & Television Network Thailand. He was fortunate to take his young family with him overseas creating many beautiful memories during his years in Germany and returned there many years later with his expanded family for a memorable trip that included a Grampy-executed "quick trip" to Venice for lunch. Having established himself as a talented and highly-regarded journalist during his military career, Esperison next wrote for the Airline Pilots Association magazine for 22 years, serving ultimately as Editor-in-Chief. After a second retirement, his passion for his profession propelled him into a third career, working as editor of the International Society of Air Safety Investigators journal for 20 years, in addition to contributing to various community newsletters. Perhaps most importantly, he passed along his wisdom and expertise by serving as chief editor of school papers, presentations and college applications for his adoring grandchildren. A teacher at heart, he taught his children and grandchildren how to fish, play chess, ride a bike, drive a car, use their voices for power and many countless other important lessons. His creativity and unsurpassed way with words fueled imaginative stories regaled to his family about his bump of wisdom, bear toe, notorious twist-off with Chubby Checkers and narrative of being the world's most handsome grandfather, which will live on for generations to come. Esperison was an avid tennis player and lover of the game, often found watching matches late into the night and playing the sport with friends and family throughout his lifetime. He was a lover of dogs and always had a treat in his pocket for the family pooches who would come for a visit. He felt at home on the water and enjoyed time over the years on his boats on the Chesapeake Bay and sitting by the lake in Maine. And never was there a day where he would pass up the opportunity for lobsters, crabs, a bowl full of nuts or his wife's homemade enchiladas. Born in Dodge City, Kansas on November 15, 1933 and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, he is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Gladys Martinez, his son, Gary (Kara) Martinez, his daughter Gail (Jack Brumbaugh) Martinez, four grandchildren, Stephanie (Rob Ruckman) Martinez-Ruckman, Bradley (Erin) Martinez, Ariel (Pat Beall) Martinez Brumbaugh and Emelia Martinez Brumbaugh, two step-grandchildren, Dylan and Katie Bennett, four great-grandchildren, Campbell, Kaylee, Avery and Piper, and a brother, Rudy Martinez. He is preceded in death by his parents, Esperison Martinez, Sr. and Reyes Gonzales Martinez, and his siblings, Myles, Helen, Natalie and Virginia. A private family burial will occur at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank - www.aafoodbank.org
.