Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Send Flowers Obituary

Estelle "Essie" Grimes Hall passed away peacefully at age 98 on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Crownsville. She was born in 1921 on a farm in Sudley, MD, to the late Oscar and Etta Grimes. As a young child, she moved to Hill Dale Farm in Davidsonville, and later graduated from Annapolis High School. She married John D. Hall Sr., a mariner for Exxon. They had two children, John Jr. and Rich. She spent the rest of her life in the Annapolis area, often in the company of her beloved extended family and many friends. An active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Annapolis, she also loved gardening, travelling, and photography. After her husband's retirement, they moved to Heritage Harbour where she was an enthusiastic participant in the community's activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a son John Jr. (Megan); and four siblings Glover (Doris), Margaret (Edward), Helen (Kenneth), and Oscar F. (Jean). Essie leaves behind a large and loving family, including her son Rich (Pam); six grandchildren Andy, Katie, Lindsay (Brian), Cory (Sally), Drew, and Emma; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, her service will be held at a future date at Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions to her memory can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1300 West St., Annapolis, MD 21401. Online guestbook available at:

Estelle "Essie" Grimes Hall passed away peacefully at age 98 on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Crownsville. She was born in 1921 on a farm in Sudley, MD, to the late Oscar and Etta Grimes. As a young child, she moved to Hill Dale Farm in Davidsonville, and later graduated from Annapolis High School. She married John D. Hall Sr., a mariner for Exxon. They had two children, John Jr. and Rich. She spent the rest of her life in the Annapolis area, often in the company of her beloved extended family and many friends. An active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Annapolis, she also loved gardening, travelling, and photography. After her husband's retirement, they moved to Heritage Harbour where she was an enthusiastic participant in the community's activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a son John Jr. (Megan); and four siblings Glover (Doris), Margaret (Edward), Helen (Kenneth), and Oscar F. (Jean). Essie leaves behind a large and loving family, including her son Rich (Pam); six grandchildren Andy, Katie, Lindsay (Brian), Cory (Sally), Drew, and Emma; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, her service will be held at a future date at Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions to her memory can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1300 West St., Annapolis, MD 21401. Online guestbook available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close