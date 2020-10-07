1/1
Ethel Bold
1944 - 2020
Ethel "Bobbie" Bold, 76, of Chester, MD and previously of Davidsonville, MD passed away at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Bobbie was born on September 24, 1944, in Washington, DC to the late, Richard and Ethel Sinclair. After high school, Bobbie worked for the National Geographic Society while attending an orthodontic nursing program. She had a successful career in the field for 35 years. Bobbie enjoyed antiquing and turned that passion into a business, Sisters Two Antiques, a joint venture with her sister, Florence and husband, Bob. She also spent countless hours researching genealogy, especially making trips to the National Archives. She was a member of the United Methodist Women of Calvary United Methodist Church, and the Davidsonville Chapter of the Ruritan Club. Bobbie will be remembered most for the love she had for her family and her dedication as wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob; her children, Sharon (Ken) Merkel, and Dan (Heather) Bold both of Stevensville; granddaughter, Rebecca Merkel, a sister, Florence Marshall of Lewes, DE, and a nephew, Scott Sinclair Hall of Seattle, WA. Friends and family are invited to a service to celebrate Bobbie's life on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770. Online condolences may be made at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Service
10:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
