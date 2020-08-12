Ethyline Gilbert was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Ethyl was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. We celebrate the life that Ethyl lived as a loving, caring, and generous Matriarch. Ethyl was an example of christian living, thinking of others above herself as she flourished in her christian walk. She was loved and will be missed. At the wishes of the family and due to COVID-19, there will be no public service. Matthew 11:28-30 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."



