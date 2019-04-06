Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eugene William "Gene" Cairns, 91, a resident of Prince Frederick, MD and previously of Morehead City, NC, and Berlin, NY died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House. Born on January 18, 1928, in Oceanside, NY to the late William A. and Marie K. Cairns, Gene served overseas in the US Army Air Corps / US Air Force from 1946 to 1949. After the service, he earned a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and then began his career as an aeronautical engineer. Gene enjoyed pistol shooting/ reloading, hunting, and golf. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Norma Rose Cairns and his daughter, Karen G. Rice. He is survived by his son, William R. Cairns and daughter-in-law Anne of Lothian, MD; his son-in-law Thomas R. Rice of Pineknoll Shores, NC; his granddaughters, Jemma Lynn Cairns Meidenbauer (Daniel) and Kristine Marie Rice Red Elk (Weston) and his great-grandchildren, Jonah Daniel and Rose Caroline Meidenbauer and Kalena Rose Red Elk. Funeral service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, April 8 at 12:30 pm. Interment will be in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC on Friday, April 12 at 10 am. Condolences may be made online at:

