Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Eugene Nemetz Jr. Obituary
Longtime Bowie resident Eugene J. Nemetz, Jr passed away at his residence on 1 September 2019. He was a United States Navy Veteran and 34 year employee of the National Geographic Society. Originally from Rochester, NY, he held a Bachelor of Science degree from the Capitol Institute of Technology. He was an avid fisherman and a member of the P.G. Fish and Game Club. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Rebecca and sons James and Dennis. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Beall Funeral Home in Bowie where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Internment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, in Cheltenham. An online guestbook is available at www.beallfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
