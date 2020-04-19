Eva Anderson, retired Baltimore Symphony Orchestra cellist and keyboardist, passed away April 13, 2020, at the age of 89. Music was her life. She is survived by her two daughters: Marie Anderson Burnham (Thomas) and Martha Anderson Dunbar (Alexander), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dear friend Marco Warner. She was predeceased by her husband John Meredith Anderson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eva may be made in support of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's educational concerts or OrchKids program. Please make checks payable to "Baltimore Symphony Orchestra," indicate your designation on the memo and mail to: Membership Office, 1212 Cathedral Street, Baltimore MD 21202, or donate online at bsomusic.org/donate. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020