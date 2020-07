Eva Winifred Dominick passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 92 after a lengthy Alzheimer's Illness. She was born on November 9, 1927 in Jarrettsville, MD. Moved to Annapolis, MD in 1957. Married Alfred A. Dominick in 1957. Mr. Dominick passed away in 1997. She worked at Meals on Wheels for over 30 years as a volunteer. She enjoyed Gardening, Planting flowers, sewing, cooking and being a member of the Homemakers Club. She is survived by 2 sons, Daniel S. Dominick and William P. Dominick both of Annapolis. Funeral Services and burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens will be private.



