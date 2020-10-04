1/1
Evaleigh Foster
1927 - 2020
Evaleigh V. Foster, 93 of Riva, MD and previously of Dunbar, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Evaleigh was born on February 4, 1927, in Huntersville, WV to the late E. Jack and Lyda Workman. She graduated from Marlinton High School in 1945 and continued her schooling at St. Francis School of Nursing, graduating in 1948. Evaleigh would return to college during the 1980s and obtain a bachelor's degree in nursing from West Virginia State College. Her work took her to St. Francis Hospital, in Charleston, WV, and Kanawha County Schools. Evaleigh was a member at United Disciples of Christ Church in South Charleston, WV formerly Boyd Memorial and more recently St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Edgewater, MD, she loved God above all else. She enjoyed square dancing, reading, needlework, birds, being outdoors, and most of all spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren. Evaleigh was an avid fan of the WVU Mountaineers and loved watching football games cheering "Let's Go, Mountaineers!" In addition to her parents, Evaleigh was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harry C. Foster, Sr.; siblings, Ellzey Workman of CrossLanes, WV, Lucy Puffenbarger of Nitro, WV, and Grace Curry of Frost, WV. She is survived by her children, Patty (Mike) Bailey of Riva, MD, Harry C. (Barbara) Foster, Jr. of Morgantown, WV, and Janet (Tom) Hill of Moncks Corner, SC; grandchildren, Bryan(Summer) Bailey of Riva, MD, Jeremy (Danielle) Hill of Ladson, SC, Jesse Foster of Morgantown, WV, Carrie (Eric) Connor of Arnold, MD, Sarah (Rob) Shook of Creedmoor, NC, Johanna (Casey) Foley of Bluefield, WV; and eight great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Evaleigh's life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11 am until her funeral service begins at 12 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. A visitation and service will also be held in Dunbar, WV on Saturday, October 10. 2020 from 1:30 pm until her service begins at 2 pm at the Keller Funeral Home, 1236 Myers Ave. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
10
Visitation
01:30 PM
OCT
10
Service
02:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home
1 entry
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
