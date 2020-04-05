Evelyn Janice Africa, 101, a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County, died April 3, 2020. Born in Annapolis on October 20, 1918, she graduated from Millersville Normal School. After working for many years on the family farm in Davidsonville, she then worked at Sears in Annapolis as a sales clerk for 12 years before retiring. Evelyn was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Crownsville, where she was very active and involved on numerous committees. She was also a member of the Davidsonville Homemakers Club and she enjoyed sewing, gardening and freezing and canning fruits and vegetables. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Janet Reno of Odenton, nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Africa, a son, David Africa, and seven siblings. Interment is private. A memorial service will be held at a future date at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1110 St. Stephen's Church Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020