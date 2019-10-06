Evelyn C. Panos, 69, a resident of Arnold, MD, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her home following a five and a half year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Phoenix, AZ, to the late Paul and Mary Ladas, she graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in Education and received her masters' degree in Education from Bowie State College. Evelyn worked for the Anne Arundel County Board of Education, teaching English at Severna Park and later South River High School for a combined 34 years. She was an avid member and active volunteer with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC), Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and the Ladies Philoptochos Society, and Daughters of Penelope Arion No. 298. Evelyn enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her five grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael; two children, Stephen (Amy) Panos of Arnold, MD and Andrea (Tom) Sewitsky of Raleigh, NC; two brothers, John Ladas of Kansas City, MO and Clements Ladas of Phoenix, AZ; and five grandchildren, Connor, Alexa, Hayden, Sadie, Declan. Friends are invited to celebrate Evelyn's life on Monday, October 7 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 10 am at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Rd., Annapolis, MD. Interment will immediately follow at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: NOCC Central Maryland Chapter, PO Box 655, Crownsville, MD 21035 or Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Rd., Annapolis, MD. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019