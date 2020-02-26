Evelyn B. Stansbury 86, born in Annapolis, MD passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. George A. Stansbury; daughter, Karen Stansbury-Brown (Martin); parents, three brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her sons Gerald (Neva) and Alvin Stansbury (Patricia); daughters, Kathy and Sheree Stansbury, Sharon Austin (Eddie) and Celena Gray; adopted sons Bishop C. Anthony Muse (Pat) and Raymond Richardson (Rashunda). She is also survived by her sister, Francis George and brothers, Hilton Maynard Sr. and A. Raymond Johnson. Homegoing service will be held on Tuesday March 3, 2020, at First Christian Community Church, 1800 Apostle Johnson Way, Annapolis, MD 21401. The viewing and wake will be from 9 to 11am followed by the service. Condolences can be sent to 161 Browns Woods Road, Annapolis, MD 21409.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020