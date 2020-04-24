Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evva Jacobs. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401-1402 (410)-263-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Evva Compher Jacobs passed away peacefully in Annapolis, MD. She was 91. She was a resident of Annapolis for the past 53 years. Born July 31, 1928 in Frederick, MD, Evva was originally from Frederick and then Baltimore, MD before moving to Annapolis. In 1947 she graduated from Western High School. After high school, she worked for C + P Telephone Yellow Pages from 1948 to 1955. She later worked for several years with the MD Legislature. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish, and had many happy years living in Sherwood Forest, Naples Florida, and then Heritage Harbor. She enjoyed tennis, golfing, mah-jongg, and canasta. She loved playing cards with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Bernard Robert Jacobs of Annapolis. They were married on September 3, 1950. She is also survived by her four children; Robert Wyatt Jacobs of Silver Spring, MD, Kathleen Jacobs Berglund of Kalamazoo, MI, Mary Beth Jacobs Fitzmaurice of Bowie, MD, and Kimberly Ann Jacobs Darr of Annapolis, MD; her brothers Charles Edward Compher of Lutherville, MD and Robert Eaton Compher of Columbia, MD; and 13 beloved grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Betty Compher Biel and her loving parents Charles Elmer Compher, Jr. and Alice Haller Compher. Alice passed away when Evva was only 3 years old and Charles later remarried to Anna Belle Eaton who became Evva's devoted mother. Due to the current pandemic, all funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be placed at

