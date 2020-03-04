EZRA GABRIEL SILLAMAN and EZEKIEL RANDOLPH SILLAMAN February 22, 2020 – February 24, 2020 Ezra Gabriel Sillaman and Ezekiel Randolph Sillaman were born on February 22, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD and less than two days later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, they passed from their Daddy's hands into those of their Heavenly Father. Ezra, whose name means "Help," was born at 7:21 am and Ezekiel, whose name means "God will strengthen," was born at 7:25 am. Their mom had held them both from the moment they were conceived, and their dad was holding each of them as they went to be with Jesus. On February 24, 2020, Ezekiel passed at 1:03 am and Ezra joined his brother just over an hour later at 2:15 am. The parents were able to pray over the boys, sing to them, and baptize both of them during their time on earth, and they sincerely felt the presence of the Holy Spirit, even in the depths of their woe. Ezra and Zeke join their sister, baby Oriana Ellen; their grandmother, Ellen Kendall Hatcher; and their great-grandmother, Oriana Mae Battles; along with other great-grandparents, in heaven. They are survived by their parents, Josh and Katrina Sillaman; their siblings Malachi, Gideon, Obadiah, and Alethea; their grandparents Steve Hatcher, Randy and Diane Sillaman, and great-grandfather Fred Battles; and the rest of their family – Bob, Rachel (Hatcher), and Anneliese Luther; Jimmy Hatcher; Patrick, Cherise (Sillaman), Geneva, Gavin, and Alaina Agnew; Julia Sillaman; and Amanda Sillaman. A memorial service to celebrate their lives will be held at Grace Point Presbyterian Church in Severn on Wednesday March 4th at 6 pm. Their story has touched many people. The parents would like to thank everyone who prayed for Ezra, Zeke, and the family, as well as Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center NICU. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherish, a ministry of the PCA church that provides counseling for pastors' wives. PCA Ministerial Relief ATTN: Cherish PO Box 896761 Charlotte, NC 28289-6761 https://pcarbi.org/cherish/ "God is our refuge and STRENGTH, a very present HELP in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea." Psalm 46:1-2
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020