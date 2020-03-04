Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ezra Gabriel Sillaman and Ezekiel Randolph Sillaman. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 6:00 PM Grace Point Presbyterian Church Severn , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EZRA GABRIEL SILLAMAN and EZEKIEL RANDOLPH SILLAMAN February 22, 2020 – February 24, 2020 Ezra Gabriel Sillaman and Ezekiel Randolph Sillaman were born on February 22, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD and less than two days later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, they passed from their Daddy's hands into those of their Heavenly Father. Ezra, whose name means "Help," was born at 7:21 am and Ezekiel, whose name means "God will strengthen," was born at 7:25 am. Their mom had held them both from the moment they were conceived, and their dad was holding each of them as they went to be with Jesus. On February 24, 2020, Ezekiel passed at 1:03 am and Ezra joined his brother just over an hour later at 2:15 am. The parents were able to pray over the boys, sing to them, and baptize both of them during their time on earth, and they sincerely felt the presence of the Holy Spirit, even in the depths of their woe. Ezra and Zeke join their sister, baby Oriana Ellen; their grandmother, Ellen Kendall Hatcher; and their great-grandmother, Oriana Mae Battles; along with other great-grandparents, in heaven. They are survived by their parents, Josh and Katrina Sillaman; their siblings Malachi, Gideon, Obadiah, and Alethea; their grandparents Steve Hatcher, Randy and Diane Sillaman, and great-grandfather Fred Battles; and the rest of their family – Bob, Rachel (Hatcher), and Anneliese Luther; Jimmy Hatcher; Patrick, Cherise (Sillaman), Geneva, Gavin, and Alaina Agnew; Julia Sillaman; and Amanda Sillaman. A memorial service to celebrate their lives will be held at Grace Point Presbyterian Church in Severn on Wednesday March 4th at 6 pm. Their story has touched many people. The parents would like to thank everyone who prayed for Ezra, Zeke, and the family, as well as Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center NICU. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherish, a ministry of the PCA church that provides counseling for pastors' wives. PCA Ministerial Relief ATTN: Cherish PO Box 896761 Charlotte, NC 28289-6761

EZRA GABRIEL SILLAMAN and EZEKIEL RANDOLPH SILLAMAN February 22, 2020 – February 24, 2020 Ezra Gabriel Sillaman and Ezekiel Randolph Sillaman were born on February 22, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD and less than two days later at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, they passed from their Daddy's hands into those of their Heavenly Father. Ezra, whose name means "Help," was born at 7:21 am and Ezekiel, whose name means "God will strengthen," was born at 7:25 am. Their mom had held them both from the moment they were conceived, and their dad was holding each of them as they went to be with Jesus. On February 24, 2020, Ezekiel passed at 1:03 am and Ezra joined his brother just over an hour later at 2:15 am. The parents were able to pray over the boys, sing to them, and baptize both of them during their time on earth, and they sincerely felt the presence of the Holy Spirit, even in the depths of their woe. Ezra and Zeke join their sister, baby Oriana Ellen; their grandmother, Ellen Kendall Hatcher; and their great-grandmother, Oriana Mae Battles; along with other great-grandparents, in heaven. They are survived by their parents, Josh and Katrina Sillaman; their siblings Malachi, Gideon, Obadiah, and Alethea; their grandparents Steve Hatcher, Randy and Diane Sillaman, and great-grandfather Fred Battles; and the rest of their family – Bob, Rachel (Hatcher), and Anneliese Luther; Jimmy Hatcher; Patrick, Cherise (Sillaman), Geneva, Gavin, and Alaina Agnew; Julia Sillaman; and Amanda Sillaman. A memorial service to celebrate their lives will be held at Grace Point Presbyterian Church in Severn on Wednesday March 4th at 6 pm. Their story has touched many people. The parents would like to thank everyone who prayed for Ezra, Zeke, and the family, as well as Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center NICU. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherish, a ministry of the PCA church that provides counseling for pastors' wives. PCA Ministerial Relief ATTN: Cherish PO Box 896761 Charlotte, NC 28289-6761 https://pcarbi.org/cherish/ "God is our refuge and STRENGTH, a very present HELP in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea." Psalm 46:1-2 Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close