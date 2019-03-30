Faye Hazel Graham passed away on March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of John W. Graham; loving mother of Gary Graham and Kimberly Stichberry; dear grandmother of Megan Couch, Amanda Emerson, Mary Wagnon, Daniel Graham, Johnathan Graham, Aaron Graham and Christina Graham; dear great-grandmother of Addison Graham and Enoch Wagnon. Faye started her longtime career with the Federal Government in 1980 and worked for numerous agencies and in many different capacities until her retirement. She was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time by the pool and was a longtime member of Odenton Baptist Church. Her biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and time by the family.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019