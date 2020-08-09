Faye Johnson Mager of Annapolis and Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Faye was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Dr. William R. Johnson and Naomi Lucille (Allen) Johnson. Faye graduated in 1957 from both Western High School and the Peabody Preparatory Department where she studied Piano. Faye then went on to the University of Maryland and graduated in 1962 with a degree in Social Work. Her professional career as a social services caseworker spanned from 1962 to 1994 and included positions with the Howard County Department of Welfare, Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services, and Anne Arundel Medical Center. Over the course of these assignments she worked tirelessly to help individuals and families in need as one of our community's personal links to the most vulnerable in our society. Faye met her husband, Irving "Pete" Mager Jr., while taking dance lessons and they were married in 1965, settling initially in Laurel MD. After her two children were born, the family moved to Annapolis, MD and established residency in Admiral Heights. Strong in her faith, she was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church in Annapolis for 44 years where she directed Children's Sunday School and served on various committees. She was also a proud member of the Severn Town Club, through which she organized a group that worked with parents of battered children. Her love of animals, particularly her dogs, led her to pursue animal welfare legislation at the state level. Faye enjoyed the fine arts, ballroom dancing, ice skating shows, socializing with friends, and shopping on QVC. She would go anywhere that involved good food, music, or dancing. She also loved to travel, completing many journeys throughout the United States and Canada, as well as various countries over multiple continents including Europe, Asia, and Australia. But most of all, Faye enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was married to the late Irving Mager Jr. for 52 years and is survived by son William Grant Mager; daughter-in-law Kendall Loker Mager; grandchildren Robert Zachary Mager, Blake DeSales Mager, and Ava Lin Mager; son Stuart Patrick Mager; daughter-in-law Lesli Reyes Mager; and grandchildren Aryel Reyes Mager, Aiyana Reyes Mager, and Liam Reyes Mager. Also surviving are step-daughter Tami Litvak and her husband Jeff Litvak; grandchild Amber O'Brien and husband Richard O'Brien; great grandchild Sawyer O'Brien; grandchild Gerrit Lewis and his wife Valerie Lewis; great grandchild Nala Lewis; grandchildren Katie Lewis, Elizabeth Fine and Husband Josh Fine, and Rebecca Lewis; step-son Bryan Mager and his wife Marsha Mager; and grandchild Tara Mager. A private burial will be held on September 6th in Elkridge, MD. A celebration of life gathering for her large circle of friends is intended for a future date post-COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.



