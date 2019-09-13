The Capital Gazette Obituaries
Faye L. Clark of Bowie, MD passed away on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Clark; loving mother of James Clark (Ann), Gary Clark (Sharon), Theresa Highsmith (Glenn), Carol Ross (Stephen) and Mary Whitney. Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rte. 3 South), Bowie, MD on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment, Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
