Phil passed away peacefully on February 7th surrounded by his family. He was born March 28, 1923 to the late William and Karolina Stackowitz and was raised in Baltimore, MD. He married Katherine Criss in 1945 and had three children. Phil served in WWII with the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S Ariel as a Hot Shell Man. He is known for his sense of humor, his love of animals, and his racing pigeons. He was a member of the South Baltimore Pigeon club for many years. In addition to his parents, Phil is preceded in death by his wife; his three children John, Kathy, and David; his four brothers Sylvester, John, Frank, and Steve; and his sister Lottie. He is survived by his daughter-in-law and caretaker for many years, Linda; his grandchildren Tammy, Joel, Matt, Sandy, Bekki, Carrie, Melissa, and Jennifer, and his 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service February 12th at 1:00 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020