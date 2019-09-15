Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferdinand Hemmer. View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Memorial service 11:30 AM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ferdinand "Fritz" John Hemmer of Crownsville, MD passed away on Sept 3, 2019. Fritz was born in Dewitt, NY on February 7, 1932 to Alfred and Alice Hemmer. He has three brothers (John, Tony, and Richard) and three sisters (Dolores, Veronica, and Maria), whom he cherished. He is predeceased by his older sister, Nancy, and half-sister Patricia Dolan. Fritz graduated from Cathedral High School as valedictorian in 1950 and earned a full scholarship to Syracuse University where he obtained a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of the Air Force ROTC. After college he moved to California where he worked for Rocketdyne pioneering early rocket technology. Later, he moved to Maryland and worked for Propulsion Dynamics before he went into business for himself with Hemmer Servo Design. Fritz enjoyed snow skiing from the 1950's until the he skied for the last time at age 75 in Breckenridge, CO. While in Maryland Fritz developed a love of sailing and joined the Crabtowne Ski Club. He was especially dedicated to the annual Eggnog party. He was active in the Catholic Church and Republican National Convention. Those who knew Fritz admired his childlike love for life and for telling old stories. He was a consummate "do-it-yourselfer" and took great pride in building and fixing things himself. He is survived by his son his son, Eric, daughter-in-law, Nicole, and his grandchildren: Stanton, Beckett, and Arabelle, whom he loved very much. He was also especially fond of his many nephews and nieces. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 10:00 am until the start of his memorial service at 11:30 am.

Ferdinand "Fritz" John Hemmer of Crownsville, MD passed away on Sept 3, 2019. Fritz was born in Dewitt, NY on February 7, 1932 to Alfred and Alice Hemmer. He has three brothers (John, Tony, and Richard) and three sisters (Dolores, Veronica, and Maria), whom he cherished. He is predeceased by his older sister, Nancy, and half-sister Patricia Dolan. Fritz graduated from Cathedral High School as valedictorian in 1950 and earned a full scholarship to Syracuse University where he obtained a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of the Air Force ROTC. After college he moved to California where he worked for Rocketdyne pioneering early rocket technology. Later, he moved to Maryland and worked for Propulsion Dynamics before he went into business for himself with Hemmer Servo Design. Fritz enjoyed snow skiing from the 1950's until the he skied for the last time at age 75 in Breckenridge, CO. While in Maryland Fritz developed a love of sailing and joined the Crabtowne Ski Club. He was especially dedicated to the annual Eggnog party. He was active in the Catholic Church and Republican National Convention. Those who knew Fritz admired his childlike love for life and for telling old stories. He was a consummate "do-it-yourselfer" and took great pride in building and fixing things himself. He is survived by his son his son, Eric, daughter-in-law, Nicole, and his grandchildren: Stanton, Beckett, and Arabelle, whom he loved very much. He was also especially fond of his many nephews and nieces. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 10:00 am until the start of his memorial service at 11:30 am. Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close