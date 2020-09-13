Fernando Ray Weems, 83, loving father and husband passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31 in Annapolis, MD. Born on December 3, 1936 in Shady Side, MD to the late Fernando and Mamie Lena Jenkins Weems, Ray grew up and lived on the family farm. He graduated from the original Southern High School in Lothian, MD in 1954 and entered the Army that same year. Upon returning from active duty he worked in various areas of utility contracting in order to gain the knowledge he needed to start his own business. In 1982 he founded Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. where he and his wife, Janet, owned and operated the business until their retirement in 2004. Ray was known and respected by his employees, who he treated like family, and all his business associates. Ray was a kind gentle person, dedicated to his family and community. He was a person of strong faith and lived his life trying to make things better for everyone. His contagious smile and sense of humor were enjoyed by all who knew him. As a member of First Lutheran Church of Huntingtown, MD he served in many capacities and was instrumental in helping to build a new church. He was active in many organizations around the community. After retiring, Ray enjoyed many years of traveling and enjoying life together with his beloved, Janet. Ray loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet L. Weems; his siblings, Dale and Richard Weems, Angeline Parks and MaryAnne Baldree. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Brenda (Jim) Maclin of Oakton, VA and Lori (Jeff) Graybill of Tracys Landing, MD; his siblings, Martha (George) Sawyer of Alexandria, VA, Nancy (Richard) Carpenter of Atlanta, GA; his brother in law, William M. (Margartet) Turner of Tracys Landing, MD; his five loving grandchildren, Ellen, Alec, Emily, Jimmy and Will who cherished their PopPop, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed but never forgotten. Memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, September 19 at 11 am. Contributions may be made, in his name, to Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102 or First Lutheran Church, 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd., #3307, Hungtingtown, MD 20639. Condolences may be made online at: