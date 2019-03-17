Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fletcher Houck III. View Sign

Fletcher Leroy Houck, III, 25, succumbed suddenly to his illness on March 13, 2019. Born February 5, 1994, in Annapolis, MD, he graduated from Southern High School. Fletcher grew up in Southern Anne Arundel County and loved all sports, and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. All that knew him would describe him as intelligent, sharp witted, and always a "card". Fletcher had a loving family life, was raised in a spirit of adventurism, and was treasured for his curiosity in life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ann Ahrens, Fletcher "Roy" Houck, Jr., and Sylvia Houck; and his niece, Avery Houck. Fletcher is survived by his loving parents, Barbara and Rob Houck, Sr. of Ocean View, DE; his cherished siblings, Henry (Danielle Christenson) Houck of Asheville, NC, Sylviann Houck of Baltimore, MD, Rob (Jessica) Houck, Jr. of Centreville, VA, and James (Kathy) Houck of Crownsville, MD; his beloved grandfather, Henry Ahrens; and five nieces and nephews. A celebration of Fletcher's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NAMI, 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. An online guestbook is available at:

Fletcher Leroy Houck, III, 25, succumbed suddenly to his illness on March 13, 2019. Born February 5, 1994, in Annapolis, MD, he graduated from Southern High School. Fletcher grew up in Southern Anne Arundel County and loved all sports, and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. All that knew him would describe him as intelligent, sharp witted, and always a "card". Fletcher had a loving family life, was raised in a spirit of adventurism, and was treasured for his curiosity in life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ann Ahrens, Fletcher "Roy" Houck, Jr., and Sylvia Houck; and his niece, Avery Houck. Fletcher is survived by his loving parents, Barbara and Rob Houck, Sr. of Ocean View, DE; his cherished siblings, Henry (Danielle Christenson) Houck of Asheville, NC, Sylviann Houck of Baltimore, MD, Rob (Jessica) Houck, Jr. of Centreville, VA, and James (Kathy) Houck of Crownsville, MD; his beloved grandfather, Henry Ahrens; and five nieces and nephews. A celebration of Fletcher's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NAMI, 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. An online guestbook is available at: Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close