Florence Baker
1932 - 2020
Florence "Jean" Baker, age 88, departed this world peacefully at home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 while surrounded by loving family members. Born in Baltimore on June 26, 1932 to the late Henry L. and Evelyn R. (Kesmodel) Schafer.  She moved from Violetville to Glen Burnie over sixty-four year ago, where she raised her four children with her loving husband, the late Charles R. Baker, Sr. She took pride in raising her family, was a caring mother of strong faith and integrity, a Christian role model, and was loved and admired by all who knew her. Jean was a highly active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Severna Park, Maryland, where she taught Sunday school, was passionate about soul winning, and built her life around her love for her Savior and church. She enjoyed Bible studies and playing the piano. She took great pride in her family and loved looking at family photographs, sharing memories and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Baker, Sr., and three sisters, Dorothy Miller, Betty Wolf and Corinne Wilson. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Bev Donaldson (Steve), Chuck Baker (Judy), Bonnie Groff (Bryan), Jim Baker (Martha), and brother H. Erle Schafer (Theresa), eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, World-wide Missions, PO Box 1056 Severna Park, MD 21146. Graveside services will be livestreamed on Friday 9/11 at 2:00 P.M. from the funeral home's facebook page.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
I’m for a loss of words right now!!
My heart is sad for this precious lady was very extra special to us but most importantly my heart has peace that she is home with the Lord and out of pain!!
Apart of our hearts is in heaven so apart of heaven is in our hearts as well
She will be missed deeply always but I look forward to seeing her again when I meet her at the pearly gates in heaven!
Thanks gram for being the best grandmother a kid could ever ask for
I love you more!!!
Jessica Mejia
Grandchild
September 8, 2020
She will certainly be missed. She faithfully called to check on her Sunday school students and remind us that she loved us.
Shavonne Bartley
Friend
September 8, 2020
Enjoyed spending time with Mrs. Baker whether it was at church, soul winning or just visiting with her. She was always an encouragement to me and will truly be missed by her family at Lighthouse Baptist Church. One day we will me again!
Christine Janos
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Christine Janos
Friend
September 8, 2020
Ms. Jean - you will be greatly missed. Thank you for always loving us and taking us under your wing when we were all at Odenton! You taught me how to be a better Christian. The girls always thought of you as their adopted grandma! So thankful for your love and thankful you are now with the love of your life! We love you! Robin, Jessica and Kelli
Robin Wood
Friend
September 8, 2020
Thank you Mrs. Baker for the impact and influence you had and still have on all your Sunday School students, the bus children and the children from our church. You truly ran a Good race to the end, pressing on each Sunday to get to church to teach your children, calling the night before to remind them to bring their King James Bibles and be ready to say their memory verse. Thank you serving the Lord.
The Berwagers
Friend
September 7, 2020
Mrs. Backer was a wonderful and faithful woman. We love you Mrs Backer. May the Lord look after you and watch over your family.

The Bartley Family / Lighthouse Baptist Church
Andrew Bartley
Friend
September 7, 2020
Today we won't grieve your passing, but celebrate your life. Thank you for showing us love is healing, life is precious, and without HIM all is for not. The kids asked me to write: "We love you Mema and will sing with you again one day!"
Love, Steph, Rob, Storia, Roman, Ember, Edyn, & Kaedin
Stephanie Woelpper
Family
September 7, 2020
Mrs. Baker is the sweetest (yet toughest) lady I know. She loved her Lord & Saviour, her family, her church family and especially her Sunday School girls! She was a very special lady to me and my family and holds a very special place in all of our hearts!!! She is already GREATLY missed!!!! We are praying for peace at this time for the family knowing that Mrs. Baker is in a better place and happy with her God!
Pam Hawkins
Friend
September 7, 2020
Mrs. Baker was a dear friend of mine even though the age difference. I went soul winning many of times with her and also co-taught and helped in her Sunday school class. She was a great, caring, loving lady. She will be greatly missed. She is running and sitting at Jesus feet for sure.
Love,
Mark and Ashlie Genther (Hawkins)
Ashlie Genther/Hawkins
Friend
September 6, 2020
Mrs. Baker was a true Light for Jesus and was a faithful servant of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She loved her church family and we will miss her very much. We are praying for comfort and peace for her family at this time, knowing that we will see her again on Streets of Gold! With Love, Danny, Laurie and Kyle Pullen - Lighthouse Baptist Church
Friend
September 6, 2020
Mrs. Baker was one of the great Ladies around the Church and was a Blessing to anyone who knew her. Debbie and I offer the Baker Family our most sincere condolences. Please find comfort in the fact that she is in a better place now, a place she spent her entire life laying up treasures, no more pain, no more sorrows, she is with Jesus now and we shall all see her again someday.
Paul & Deborah Arcand (Pastor Mom and Dad)
Friend
September 6, 2020
We are so blessed to have known and loved Mrs. Baker. As my first Sunday school teacher, Mrs. Baker had a profound impression on my spiritual life. Mrs. Baker's love of the Lord, her family, and her church was an inspiration to many, and I know her rewards in HJeaven are great. Thank you, Mrs. Baker, for loving us like your own grandchildren and for constantly showering us with your love. We look forward to seeing you again on Heaven's bright shore.
Matt & Staci Flanagan
Friend
September 6, 2020
Mrs. Baker was a true friend, a spiritual sister, and a true soldier of Jesus Christ. I am praying for the family. She was a major part of our church family. She will be sorely missed. She had much influence on all of us especially my niece as her Sunday school teacher.
Keaston Edwards
Friend
September 6, 2020
We were blessed to have met Mrs. Baker on several visits to Light House Baptist Church. She was a very sweet and friendly lady. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. May you be comforted in the promise of being united with her again when we too are called to our eternal home.
Pat and Jim Copsey
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
I have been truly blessed to have known Mrs Baker at Lighthouse Baptist Church. I was honored to have helped her to her car after the church services. Mrs Baker taught my daughter, Elizabeth at the 3rd through 5th grade Sunday School class, which my wife has taught in her absence. We will truly miss you. We know that you are in Heaven, with our Lord Jesus Christ, Kevin, Joni and Elizabeth Price.
Kevin Price
Friend
September 6, 2020
What an honor to have known, loved and been friends of Mrs. Baker! She was a blessing to all who were blessed enough to cross her path! Words can not express the love we have in our hearts for her.
Antons Family - Lighthouse Baptist Church
Friend
September 4, 2020
Some of my life’s finest memories were spent with Aunt Jean. Her love for her family left footprints on their hearts .
Her love for the Lord was an inspiration for many as she lead them toward their eternal life. Her children showed true devotion of “Honor Thy Father and Thy Mother “. Till we meet again !!!
Nancy Hause
Family
