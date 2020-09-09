Florence "Jean" Baker, age 88, departed this world peacefully at home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 while surrounded by loving family members. Born in Baltimore on June 26, 1932 to the late Henry L. and Evelyn R. (Kesmodel) Schafer. She moved from Violetville to Glen Burnie over sixty-four year ago, where she raised her four children with her loving husband, the late Charles R. Baker, Sr. She took pride in raising her family, was a caring mother of strong faith and integrity, a Christian role model, and was loved and admired by all who knew her. Jean was a highly active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Severna Park, Maryland, where she taught Sunday school, was passionate about soul winning, and built her life around her love for her Savior and church. She enjoyed Bible studies and playing the piano. She took great pride in her family and loved looking at family photographs, sharing memories and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Baker, Sr., and three sisters, Dorothy Miller, Betty Wolf and Corinne Wilson. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Bev Donaldson (Steve), Chuck Baker (Judy), Bonnie Groff (Bryan), Jim Baker (Martha), and brother H. Erle Schafer (Theresa), eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, World-wide Missions, PO Box 1056 Severna Park, MD 21146. Graveside services will be livestreamed on Friday 9/11 at 2:00 P.M. from the funeral home's facebook page.



