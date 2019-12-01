The Capital Gazette

Florence Heflin

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Florence Heflin, 100, passed away on November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Lillian & George B. Quinnelly , her brothers Lloyd & George L. Quinnelly , her sisters Aline Gambrill & Delphine Eldridge . She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Heflin Foust, granddaughter, Alyssa Rae Foust and grandson, David Michael Foust, II. Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, December 8th, 12:00 – 3:00 with service at 2:00 pm. Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of The Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
