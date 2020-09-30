1/1
Florence McNeely
Florence Allen "Flo" McNeely, 71, of Stevensville, MD, died on September 25, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center hospital. A rambunctious, smart, passionate woman of boundless love, she will be missed by many. Flo was born on October 17, 1948 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. The fifth of Lon Clay Hill and Corinne Allen Hill's six children, Flo grew up ornery amongst her brothers Lon Clay II, Jack, Joe, Tom, and Jim. A lifelong learner, she held a bachelor's in History from Marshall University, a master's in Psychoeducational Processes from Temple University, and a bachelor's in Computer Science from West Virginia Wesleyan College. Flo taught computer science and worked as a bookkeeper, but she could do anything from remodeling a 100-year old house to baking the absolute best black raspberry cobbler to showing unconditional and nurturing love to all those who knew her. She could spin you a yarn, delve deeply into the plot of her latest novel, and talk politics with the best of them. Flo is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Larry McNeely. After 51 years together, he was by her side throughout her sudden illness. She is also survived by her son Larry McNeely II and his wife Karra DeVellis, her daughter Corinne Emerson, her daughter Kate McNeely and her wife Caroline Brannen, her beloved grandson Connor Emerson who is the apple of her eye, and too many dear relatives, friends, soulmates, and chosen-family kids to count. One of Flo's proudest achievements was to speak at the National Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony for her great aunt and namesake, Florence Ellinwood Allen, who was the first woman elected to a state supreme court. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Flo's memory by voting this November, and by considering a donation to the National Women's Hall of Fame. An online memorial for family and friends will be planned for October 17; those who wish to attend may visit caringbridge.org/visit/flomcneely for information.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
