1/1
Floretta McFadden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floretta B. McFadden, 93, died on October 3, 2020, at her residence in Annapolis due to congestive heart failure. Being a military family, she lived in numerous locations within the United States and abroad before settling on Turkey Point in Edgewater, MD in 1987. In 2018 she relocated to Brightview Senior Center in Annapolis where she resided until her death. Floretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, George L. McFadden, Jr., and her son, Mark McFadden. She is survived by her children, Kenneth McFadden, Kathleen Dupuis, Robert McFadden, George McFadden III, and William McFadden; her grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, John, Megan, Jennifer, Bryan, Kelly, Kevin, Zachary, Patrick, Nicholas, and Elizabeth; and 9 great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations, in her name, may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 Loch Haven Rd., Edgewater MD 21037 (OLPH.net). Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved