Floretta McFadden

Floretta B. McFadden, 93, died on October 3, 2020, at her residence in Annapolis due to congestive heart failure. Being a military family, she lived in numerous locations within the United States and abroad before settling on Turkey Point in Edgewater, MD in 1987. In 2018 she relocated to Brightview Senior Center in Annapolis where she resided until her death. Floretta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, George L. McFadden, Jr., and her son, Mark McFadden. She is survived by her children, Kenneth McFadden, Kathleen Dupuis, Robert McFadden, George McFadden III, and William McFadden; her grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, John, Megan, Jennifer, Bryan, Kelly, Kevin, Zachary, Patrick, Nicholas, and Elizabeth; and 9 great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations, in her name, may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 Loch Haven Rd., Edgewater MD 21037 (OLPH.net
). Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com