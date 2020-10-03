1/1
Flossie T. Randall
Flossie Taylor Randall "Flo", age 85, of Arnold, died on Tuesday September 29, 2020, after a short but brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert T. Randall and mother to Raymond T. Randall (wife Teresa) and Russell T. Randall. She was the grandmother to Ryan, Rachel, Robin and Andrew Randall. A public visitation will be held at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146 on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8pm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Arnold, MD at 11:00 am on Monday, October 5, 2020. A live recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website for those who are unable to attend. In addition, there will be an outside interment service in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, 78 Church Road, Arnold, MD around noon on Monday, for those who wish to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery as well. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Meals on Wheels or to Gilchrest Hospice. Please see www.barrancofuneralhome.com for a full obituary and to adhere to all COVID related protocols.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
OCT
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
OCT
5
Service
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
OCT
5
Interment
12:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
