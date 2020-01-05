Floyd Haberlein Gilkey (May 7, 1927 – December 20, 2019) was the youngest child and only son of Floyd and Cora Gilkey. He grew up on the family's dairy farm in rural Pennsylvania. During the Great Depression, Floyd would often be found at the end of his family lane to feed weary roadside travelers with his mother's homemade goods. During World War II, Floyd served his country as a Navy Corsair pilot off the Battleship Missouri. While in service, he met a Navy nurse named Pat Lois Jean Gallagher on a blind date. He and Pat married and had two children together, Scott Floyd and Chris Ann. After the war, he worked his way up as a salesman to Vice President of Sales at Hobart. Floyd spent eight years after retiring to care for Pat's final years following her devastating stroke. His commitment to service then transitioned from home to his church, Annapolis Evangelical Presbyterian, where he spent sixteen years serving in a wide variety of avenues – from faithfully welcoming congregants every Sunday morning to several terms as an elected elder. His faithful service and hospitality endured throughout his life until his final conscious days. Floyd is survived by his two children, daughter-in-law, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, two of whom bear his name. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor at 2:00 pm on February 2, 2020, at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020