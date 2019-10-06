Forrest Patterson "Pat" Lockwood, a resident of Annapolis since 1981, died September 29, 2019 in Severna Park, MD. He was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 28, 1930, the son of Alan and Sylvia Lockwood. He attended public schools and graduated from Norwalk High School in 1948. He then attended the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated with distinction in 1952. Following graduation, he raced aboard a Naval Academy cutter, the Highland Light, in the 1952 Newport to Bermuda Race. He then served aboard surface ships in the Navy, first with the Amphibious Force in the Pacific during the Korean War, and then in destroyer types in the Atlantic Fleet. While assigned to the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington, D.C., he also served as a White House Aide during President Eisenhower's second term. Following that tour, he was named as one of the first Olmsted Scholars, to study at the University of Grenoble in France. After leaving the Navy in 1964, he returned to the Washington area, where he worked first in the personnel field and then in association management. He served from 1973 to 1992 as director of association programs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and later worked with a variety of associations as a consultant. After retirement, he was a founding member of the Annapolis Luncheon Group of Association Executives and was also a member of the New Providence Club in Annapolis, where he served a term as President in 2008. He has had a lifelong love of sailing, starting in Connecticut, then at the Naval Academy, and continuing mostly in the Chesapeake Bay. He was active in cruising, racing, race management, and club administration. He was Commodore of the Pohick Bay Sailing Squadron in 1975, Commodore of the Ericson Chesapeake Sailing Association in 1980, and Commodore of the Severn River Yacht Club in 1989. He was also a founding member of the Back Creek Yacht Club. One brother, Donald M. Lockwood of Niantic, Connecticut and numerous nephews and nieces survive him. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019