Frances Darnell Lowman (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Darnell Lowman.
Service Information
Saint Marys
109 Duke of Gloucester St
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 263-2396
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
109 Duke of Gloucester St.
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Annapolis Elks Club
2 Pythian Drive
Edgewater, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances Darnell Lowman, of Annapolis, Maryland peacefully passed away on June 17, 2019, at the age of 90 due to natural causes. She was born on June 10, 1929, in Greenock, now Lothian, Maryland to the late Norman Edward and Eva Lucille (Stallings) Greenwell. She graduated from Southern High School in 1945 and then continued her business education at the Fleet Business School for Secretaries. Frances married Carl "Jerry" Jerome Lowman on December 24, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD. After marriage, Frances and Jerry owned the Lowman's Grocery Store on Forest Drive, Annapolis. After graduating high school, she began a career with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for 38 years as a Personnel and Retirement Director where she assisted balancing their budget. Shortly after she retired, she was quickly recruited to work for the Maryland Environmental Services. In her spare time, Frances loved tending to her flowers, playing bingo with friends at the Senior Peppers Club, making rosaries for service members, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Annapolis. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Lowman; her daughter Nancy, Westphal; a sister, Doris Marshall; and a son-in-law, Richard Louck. Frances is survived by her daughters, Donna (Rick) Curley of Queenstown, Cynthia (Richard) Varnedoe of Lewes, DE, Patricia (Thomas) Arthur of New Port Richey, FL, Jerae Louck of Grasonville, and Christy (Dale) Call of Annapolis; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and two brothers Norman "Mike" and Douglas "Ray" Greenwell of Davidsonville. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, MD on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Following the Mass, a celebration of Frances' life will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, at the Annapolis Elks Club, 2 Pythian Drive, Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 20, 2019
bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.