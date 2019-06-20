Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Darnell Lowman. View Sign Service Information Saint Marys 109 Duke of Gloucester St Annapolis, MD 21401 (410) 263-2396 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church 109 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis , MD View Map Celebration of Life 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Annapolis Elks Club 2 Pythian Drive Edgewater , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Darnell Lowman, of Annapolis, Maryland peacefully passed away on June 17, 2019, at the age of 90 due to natural causes. She was born on June 10, 1929, in Greenock, now Lothian, Maryland to the late Norman Edward and Eva Lucille (Stallings) Greenwell. She graduated from Southern High School in 1945 and then continued her business education at the Fleet Business School for Secretaries. Frances married Carl "Jerry" Jerome Lowman on December 24, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD. After marriage, Frances and Jerry owned the Lowman's Grocery Store on Forest Drive, Annapolis. After graduating high school, she began a career with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for 38 years as a Personnel and Retirement Director where she assisted balancing their budget. Shortly after she retired, she was quickly recruited to work for the Maryland Environmental Services. In her spare time, Frances loved tending to her flowers, playing bingo with friends at the Senior Peppers Club, making rosaries for service members, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Annapolis. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Lowman; her daughter Nancy, Westphal; a sister, Doris Marshall; and a son-in-law, Richard Louck. Frances is survived by her daughters, Donna (Rick) Curley of Queenstown, Cynthia (Richard) Varnedoe of Lewes, DE, Patricia (Thomas) Arthur of New Port Richey, FL, Jerae Louck of Grasonville, and Christy (Dale) Call of Annapolis; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and two brothers Norman "Mike" and Douglas "Ray" Greenwell of Davidsonville. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, MD on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Following the Mass, a celebration of Frances' life will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, at the Annapolis Elks Club , 2 Pythian Drive, Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in The Capital Gazette on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

